Punjab delays announcement of matric and intermediate results

Students are busy solving their question papers during the matriculation's annual examination at Government Post Graduate Islamia College in Lahore, on July 30. Photo: ONLINE.

Educational boards spokesman says results will be announced after Punjab Cabinet's approval of promotion policy.

Says the final date for the release of results will be announced later.

PBCC secretary, educational boards spokesman refrain from giving an exact date for results announcement.

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education have decided to delay the announcement of matric and intermediate examination results.



A spokesperson of the educational boards said Thursday that the results will be announced after the approval of the “coronavirus promotion policy” by the Punjab Cabinet.

He said that the final date for the release of results will be announced later.

The spokesperson had initially issued the statement about the approval from Punjab cabinet on Tuesday, after the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-II Annual Results, 2021.



Later on Wednesday, Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) proclaimed the same that the results will be announced after the approval of the promotion policy by the provincial cabinet.

However, both the PBCC secretary and educational boards spokesperson refrained from providing an exact date for the announcement of results.