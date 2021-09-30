 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Sep 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Ministry of Law prepares draft for the extension of NAB chairman

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal’s Justice (retd) — APP
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal’s Justice (retd) — APP

  • Sources say the draft will be presented to President Arif Alvi after its approval from PM Imran Khan.
  • Say that Iqbal will keep serving the post of NAB chairman till a new chairman is appointed.
  • Say tenure of a NAB chairman cannot be extended under Section 6 (b) of NAB Ordinance 1999.

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law has prepared a draft for the extension of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal’s tenure under the Presidential Ordinance, sources said Thursday.

Sources privy to the matter said that the draft will be presented to President Arif Alvi after its approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources said that Iqbal will keep serving the post of NAB chairman till a new chairman is appointed, adding that the tenure of a NAB chairman cannot be extended under Section 6 (b) of the NAB Ordinance 1999.

Earlier, Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem had rejected media reports and clarified that his ministry had not drafted an ordinance to extend the tenure of Justice (retd) Iqbal as the NAB chief.

He said that it was the prime minister’s prerogative to pick a person for the post of the head of the anti-corruption watchdog and that he could only give his advice on the issue.

Naseem said the prime minister will consider more than one name for the post and "will pick whoever he deems fit for the slot."

Moreover, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said that the government will not be consulting Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif over the appointment of the NAB’s next chairman.

He termed consulting with Shahbaz over the matter akin to asking a suspect who their interrogating officer should be.

More From Pakistan:

Government of Pakistan promotes three PAF officers to post of Air Marshal

Government of Pakistan promotes three PAF officers to post of Air Marshal

Punjab delays announcement of matric and intermediate results

Punjab delays announcement of matric and intermediate results
Govt announces 50,000 scholarships for deserving students under Ehsaas programme

Govt announces 50,000 scholarships for deserving students under Ehsaas programme
Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif slips down the stairs

Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif slips down the stairs
Cyclone update: Is Sindh govt closing schools in Karachi tomorrow?

Cyclone update: Is Sindh govt closing schools in Karachi tomorrow?
Live Karachi weather updates: PMD says cyclone 240km to east-southeast

Live Karachi weather updates: PMD says cyclone 240km to east-southeast
NEPRA hearing: K-Electric admits it overbilled consumers up to 34 days

NEPRA hearing: K-Electric admits it overbilled consumers up to 34 days
'High alert': Tropical cyclone 340km away from Karachi

'High alert': Tropical cyclone 340km away from Karachi
Unvaccinated people to face several restrictions from tomorrow: NCOC

Unvaccinated people to face several restrictions from tomorrow: NCOC
Breakout of COVID-19 pandemic created hurdles in CPEC projects: PM Imran Khan

Breakout of COVID-19 pandemic created hurdles in CPEC projects: PM Imran Khan
Security forces kill TTP commander in Tank

Security forces kill TTP commander in Tank
Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif contracts pneumonia: doctor

Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif contracts pneumonia: doctor

Latest

view all