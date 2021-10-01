 
Cardi B ‘cried for no reason’ since birth of son: ‘Weird postpartum’

Cardi B recently turned to social media and shared some of the weird postpartum symptoms she’s been experiencing since the birth of her son last month.

She shared the news on her personal Twitter account with a short and concise tweet that highlighted her confusion over the symptoms.

It read, “Can’t wait till these weird postpartum hormones completely leave my body.I be crying for no reason.” (sic)

Check it out below:

For those unversed, the couple welcomed their son Earthside on September 4th but have yet to announce the name of their newest bundle of joy. 

