Saturday Oct 02 2021
CNG price increases by Rs15 in Sindh

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

CNG Station seen closed due to halting of gas supply to CNG stations in Karachi on Saturday, June 26, 2021. — PPI Images
  • All Pakistan CNG Association President Ghiyas Paracha says that CNG will now be available at Rs180 per kg.
  • The price of imported gas has increased by Rs8 in Punjab.
  • Ghiyas Paracha demands an immediate reduction in taxes from the government.

The All Pakistan CNG Association has increased the price of compressed natural gas by Rs15 per kg in Sindh.

Association president Ghiyas Paracha said that CNG will now be available at Rs180 per kg.

"Prices have been increased in line with constant currency valuation and rising prices of LNG.

Paracha said that the price of imported gas has increased in Punjab by Rs8 and Rs15 in Sindh from today.

"The increase in gas prices came on the back of the sales tax and dollar value," he said.

The association president, while complaining about the hike, has demanded an immediate reduction in taxes from the government.

Govt jacks up petrol prices

The government on Thursday announced it had raised the price of petrol by Rs4 from October 1 "due to an increase in petroleum prices in the international market", according to a notification from the Finance Division.

"OGRA has worked out the higher petroleum prices but prime minister has decided against the recommendation and passed on the minimum increase in prices to the consumers," the notification had said.

The government has absorbed the higher international pressure of prices through a reduction in petroleum levy and the sales tax, it added.

"It is pertinent to mention that petroleum prices in Pakistan are the cheapest in the region," the notification claimed.

