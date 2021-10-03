Queen Elizabeth remembers Prince Philip and the love they shared for Scotland

Queen Elizabeth II has broken her silence on her late husband Prince Philip for the first time since his passing in April this year.

During her address at the opening ceremony for sixth session of the Scottish Parliament on Saturday, the 95-year-old monarch remembered her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

She was joined by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

"I have spoken before of my deep and abiding affection for this wonderful country, and of the many happy memories Prince Philip and I always held of our time here," said the Queen in her speech.

"It is often said that it is the people that make a place, and there are few places where this is truer than in Scotland, as we have seen in recent times,” she added.