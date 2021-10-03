 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth remembers Prince Philip and the love they shared for Scotland

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 03, 2021

Queen Elizabeth remembers Prince Philip and the love they shared for Scotland
Queen Elizabeth remembers Prince Philip and the love they shared for Scotland

Queen Elizabeth II has broken her silence on her late husband Prince Philip for the first time since his passing in April this year.

During her address at the opening ceremony for sixth session of the Scottish Parliament on Saturday, the 95-year-old monarch remembered her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

She was joined by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

"I have spoken before of my deep and abiding affection for this wonderful country, and of the many happy memories Prince Philip and I always held of our time here," said the Queen in her speech.

"It is often said that it is the people that make a place, and there are few places where this is truer than in Scotland, as we have seen in recent times,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Schumer take to the streets for abortion justice

Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Schumer take to the streets for abortion justice
Britney Spears does not plan to ever take the stage again: report

Britney Spears does not plan to ever take the stage again: report
Prince William and Kate ensuring their kids have a normal upbringing

Prince William and Kate ensuring their kids have a normal upbringing

Umer Sharif to be buried in Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard

Umer Sharif to be buried in Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard

Court awards Kelly Clarkson $10.4 million Montana ranch in divorce win: report

Court awards Kelly Clarkson $10.4 million Montana ranch in divorce win: report
Jennifer Aniston reveals why she left ‘Serendipity’ role for ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston reveals why she left ‘Serendipity’ role for ‘Friends’
Kate Bosworth recalls ‘Remember the Titans’ release in anniversary tribute

Kate Bosworth recalls ‘Remember the Titans’ release in anniversary tribute
California legislative plans reform for conservatorship law after Britney Spears case

California legislative plans reform for conservatorship law after Britney Spears case
Queen Elizabeth supporting Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth supporting Prince Andrew?
Justin Beiber drops brand new documentary ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’

Justin Beiber drops brand new documentary ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’
Eddie Montgomery highlights the pain he’s carried around for ‘a long time’

Eddie Montgomery highlights the pain he’s carried around for ‘a long time’
Prince Harry used ‘old royal PR line’ in chat with Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry used ‘old royal PR line’ in chat with Oprah Winfrey

Latest

view all