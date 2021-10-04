Billie Eilish says her sexuality is no one’s business

Billie Eilish strongly responded to the critics of her personality, saying her sexuality is no one’s business.

The bad guy singer, in an interview, shut down fan speculation and called out the double standard that female artists face in the industry.



The 20-year-old music icon has opened up about the criticism she’s faced regarding her sexuality and “queer baiting.”



“Like, oh yeah, that’s everyone’s business, right?. No,” she said. “Where’s that energy with men?”

After the release of her video for Lost Cause, Eilish faced backlash on social media from fans who accused the star of “queer-baiting” throughout the visual.

The Grammy winner took to Instagram to seemingly address the backlash with a post containing BTS photos and the caption stating: “I like girls.”

The post only fueled the fire for the songstress, which resulted in fans flooding her social media accounts with more questions.

Elsewhere in the interview, she said that she felt “blindsided” by the constant criticism that has come her way.

Billie Eilish said: “I just wanted to make a song once, and then I kept making songs. I never said, ‘Hey, pay attention to my life.’ All my friends know I don’t wanna see any of [the negative chatter],”