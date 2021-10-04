 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish says her sexuality is no one’s business

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 04, 2021

Billie Eilish says her sexuality is no one’s business

Billie Eilish strongly responded to the critics of her personality, saying her sexuality is no one’s business.

The bad guy singer, in an interview, shut down fan speculation and called out the double standard that female artists face in the industry.

The 20-year-old music icon has opened up about the criticism she’s faced regarding her sexuality and “queer baiting.”

“Like, oh yeah, that’s everyone’s business, right?. No,” she said. “Where’s that energy with men?”

After the release of her video for Lost Cause, Eilish faced backlash on social media from fans who accused the star of “queer-baiting” throughout the visual.

The Grammy winner took to Instagram to seemingly address the backlash with a post containing BTS photos and the caption stating: “I like girls.”

The post only fueled the fire for the songstress, which resulted in fans flooding her social media accounts with more questions.

Elsewhere in the interview, she said that she felt “blindsided” by the constant criticism that has come her way.

Billie Eilish said: “I just wanted to make a song once, and then I kept making songs. I never said, ‘Hey, pay attention to my life.’ All my friends know I don’t wanna see any of [the negative chatter],”

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana's death was an 'inconceivable tragedy' to Meghan Markle

Princess Diana's death was an 'inconceivable tragedy' to Meghan Markle
Elton John and Dua Lipa's Cold Heart seems to beat Ed Sheeran's Shivers for top spot

Elton John and Dua Lipa's Cold Heart seems to beat Ed Sheeran's Shivers for top spot
Britney Spears has plan to marry fiancé Sam Asghari on her 40th birthday

Britney Spears has plan to marry fiancé Sam Asghari on her 40th birthday
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' hot walk soars temperature in NYC

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' hot walk soars temperature in NYC
'Venom: Let There be Carnage' sets a new pandemic record

'Venom: Let There be Carnage' sets a new pandemic record
Daniel Craig to be honoured with spot on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Daniel Craig to be honoured with spot on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Britain's Royal Ballet dancers will return to stage as Romeo and Juliet

Britain's Royal Ballet dancers will return to stage as Romeo and Juliet
Hollywood a-listers gear up for Shaquille O'Neal Foundation Charity Event

Hollywood a-listers gear up for Shaquille O'Neal Foundation Charity Event
Kirsten Dunst shares thoughts on her kids’ following in her footsteps

Kirsten Dunst shares thoughts on her kids’ following in her footsteps
Salman Khan visits Shah Rukh Khan's house after Aryan Khan's arrest

Salman Khan visits Shah Rukh Khan's house after Aryan Khan's arrest
Tia Mowry- Hardrict shares love or ‘Family Reunion’ costars

Tia Mowry- Hardrict shares love or ‘Family Reunion’ costars
Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore ‘have once-in-a-lifetime’ friendship: source

Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore ‘have once-in-a-lifetime’ friendship: source

Latest

view all