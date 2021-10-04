Taliban kill several Daesh terrorists, destroy Kabul hideout

Taliban fighters. Photo: file

Taliban’s special unit kills several several Daesh terrorists, destroys their hideout in Kabul.

Residents confirm hearing gunfire, explosions in the area.

The operation was conducted hours after a suicide attack in Eid Gah mosque where Taliban authorities had gathered.

KABUL: The Taliban’s special unit Sunday night launched an operation in Kabul, killing several Daesh terrorists and destroying their hideout in the capital, said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid Monday.

Mujahid said the operation against Daesh terrorists remained successful, adding that all terrorists present in the hideout were killed in the raid.

According to the state-owned news agency, The Khaama Press, Taliban fighters reportedly conducted operations in Kabul’s northern suburb-Police District 17, Khair Khana, eliminating a safe haven of the banned outfit's Khorasan branch.

Residents also confirmed hearing gunfire from light and heavy weapons in the area as well as two explosions. Sources said three terrorists were reportedly killed in the operation.



The operation was conducted hours after a suicide attack in Eid Gah mosque where Taliban authorities had gathered for the prayer/mourning ceremony of Zabiullah Mujahid's mother.

More than 10 people were killed and over 20 were wounded in the suicide attack.