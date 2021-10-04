 
world
Monday Oct 04 2021
By
Reuters

Tropical storm Shaheen kills seven more in Oman

By
Reuters

Monday Oct 04, 2021

A car is partially submerged on a flooded street as Cyclone Shaheen makes landfall in Muscat Oman, October 3, 2021. — Reuters/File
A car is partially submerged on a flooded street as Cyclone Shaheen makes landfall in Muscat Oman, October 3, 2021. — Reuters/File

  • Tropical storm carrying winds of between 120 and 150 km per hour (75-93 mph), Oman authorities say.
  • Authorities urge citizens to be careful crossing valleys and avoid low-lying areas.
  • Up to 500 mm of rain is expected in some areas, raising the risk of flash floods.

DUBAI: Seven more people were killed in Oman as heavy winds and rain swept through the country after tropical storm Shaheen made landfall, the national emergency committee said on Monday on its official Twitter account.

Four people had been killed on Sunday, including a child.

The latest data showed that the storm had subsided, the civil aviation authority said on Monday, warning that scattered rainfall was still expected.

The civil aviation authority urged citizens to be careful while crossing valleys and avoid low-lying areas.

When the eye of the storm crossed land, Shaheen was carrying winds of between 120 and 150 km per hour (75-93 mph), Omani authorities said. It was throwing up waves of up to 10 metres (32 feet).

Video footage from Omani broadcasters showed vehicles submerged as people tried to make their way through muddy brown floodwater. State TV showed people in flooded areas being rescued by helicopter. People walked along flooded streets, while a tractor ploughed through the mud.

Up to 500 mm (20 inches) of rain was expected in some areas, raising the risk of flash floods.

Cyclones steadily lose their power over land and Shaheen was downgraded to a tropical storm after it cleared the ocean, the meteorology service said on Twitter. 

More From World:

US says will have 'frank conversations' with China in coming days

US says will have 'frank conversations' with China in coming days
Americans Julius and Patapoutian win 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine

Americans Julius and Patapoutian win 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine
Swedish cartoonist, who drew blasphemous caricatures, killed in car crash

Swedish cartoonist, who drew blasphemous caricatures, killed in car crash
Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Ambani among 300 Indian politicians, businessmen, cricketers featured in Pandora Papers

Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Ambani among 300 Indian politicians, businessmen, cricketers featured in Pandora Papers
Fumio Kishida officially elected Japan's 100th prime minister

Fumio Kishida officially elected Japan's 100th prime minister
Taliban kill several Daesh terrorists, destroy Kabul hideout

Taliban kill several Daesh terrorists, destroy Kabul hideout
US-based scholars receive backlash for announcing online conference on rise of Hindu nationalism

US-based scholars receive backlash for announcing online conference on rise of Hindu nationalism
Pakistani pavilion becomes a hit at Dubai Expo 2020

Pakistani pavilion becomes a hit at Dubai Expo 2020
At least 2 killed in blast outside Kabul mosque

At least 2 killed in blast outside Kabul mosque
After consolidating rule, Taliban hold victory rally outside Kabul

After consolidating rule, Taliban hold victory rally outside Kabul

Pakistan sends 13 more trucks of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Pakistan sends 13 more trucks of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Panama sweats as world braces for Pandora Papers' revelations

Panama sweats as world braces for Pandora Papers' revelations

Latest

view all