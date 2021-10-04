WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down: Twitter floods with hilarious posts

— Twitter

Social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp crashed for thousands of users around the world late Monday, according to Downdetector, a website that monitors app outages in real-time.



Meanwhile, people who weren’t able to access all Facebook-owned apps, rushed to Twitter and within minutes Twitterati started to share their reactions to the "ordeal."

Several of the reactions included hilarious rants and GIFs about the situation. Numerous tweets have also prompted the hashtag #WhatsApp to trend on Twitter.

Sharing a picture of penguins with the logos of all social media platforms, a user Waseem Hanif wrote: “Instagram down, Facebook down, WhatsApp down. You know who’s in charge now?”

Another user shared a still image from the famous comedy Bollywood movie "Hera Pheri" and wrote: “People coming to Twitter just for confirmation of #WhatsApp down.”

A user shared an animated picture of a girl sitting in front of the laptop and captioned the picture “When you were talking to your crush, but #WhatsApp suddenly went down.”

Some other funny posts included means from the Netflix series "Squid Game."

Another Twitterati shared a picture from the Bollywood movie "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" wrote: "Twitter to those who will leave it after WhatsApp and Insta start working again. #WhatsApp"



