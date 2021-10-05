 
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
Web Desk

Maluma speaks up about Kim Kardashian romance rumours

Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

Kim also spoke about the buzz addressing the rumours that she dated Van Jones too 

Singer Maluma came forth addressing the rumours about him dating Kim Kardashian. 

Speaking to L’Officiel Hommes, Maluma said there was nothing romantic between the two, after months of speculation, "We were together at the Dior show. I met her for the first time there. I was also there with Kourtney. People just started talking about it. I don’t know why they started asking her that. Maybe because she was getting her divorce and everything, you know? But no, we are good friends.” 

He added, “We don’t talk that often, but yeah, we are good friends, and we always wish the best for each other.”

Meanwhile Kim spoke about the buzz, and also addressed rumours that she dated Van Jones. 

“Van texted me and was like, ‘This rumour has gotten me so many dates and I’m so grateful,’” she joked on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashian.

“No, I’m not dating either one—not Van Jones, not Maluma. I’ve known him, I’ve seen him a few times, always in Miami, such a nice guy. So nice," the makeup mogul confirmed. 

