Army chief says malicious Indian propaganda attempt to divert attention from rights violations in Kashmir

RAWALPINDI: The 244th Corps Commanders Conference was held at the General Headquarters on Tuesday in which the forum took note of malicious propaganda by the Indian military with the army chief, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



The meeting was presided over by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"The baseless propaganda only reflects their frustration and an attempt to divert attention from their internal contradictions especially gross human rights violations being committed in India-occupied Kashmir," the army chief observed.

The forum expressed resolve to take all necessary measures to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity.

A comprehensive review of the evolving security situation in the region was taken, with a particular focus on border management and internal security, the military's media wing said.



According to ISPR, the forum was "apprised on measures being taken to thwart nefarious designs of inimical forces to destabilise Pakistan and spoil the hard earned peace and stability".

The forum further expressed concern over the "brewing humanitarian cum security situation in Afghanistan concluding that meaningful engagement and sustained support by international community is imperative for paving way for peace and stability in Afghanistan and the larger region".

Gen Bajwa appreciated operational preparedness of formations and focus on training including enhanced collaboration with foreign militaries and conduct of joint exercises in the operational and counter terrorism domain.