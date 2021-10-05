 
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Indian aircraft stuck under overhead bridge in Delhi

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

  • A video of an Indian aircraft poked under an overhead bridge goes viral.
  • The plane shoved under the bridge while being transported.
  • Traffic remains unaffected by the plane’s presence as the plane’s wings had apparently been removed.

A video of an Indian aircraft poked under an overhead pedestrian bridge went viral on social media, BBC reported Tuesday.

The publication stated that it was a scrapped plane that had reportedly been sold off, and was shoved underneath a bridge in Delhi while being transported.

The video, Tweeted by an Indian journalist, showed the traffic was unaffected by the plane’s presence on the road as the plane’s wings had apparently been removed.

According to the BBC, the journalist also posted a statement by Air India saying that the airline had “no connection with the plane anymore”.

"This is a [deregistered] scrapped aircraft of Air India which has been sold off. This was transported last night by the party [new owners]. Air India has got no connection whatsoever with the aircraft under any circumstances," the publication cited Air India as stating.

The publication said citing the initial report on the plane stuck on "Delhi-Gurugram highway outside the Delhi airport" by Times of India that the "aircraft certainly does not belong to the Delhi airport's fleet," and that the "driver may have made an error while transporting it."

The video attracted thousands of viewers on Twitter and YouTube and many of them asked the prime reason behind the occurrence.

