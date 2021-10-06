National T20 Cup: Four Balochistan players test positive for COVID-19

Photo: file

LAHORE: Four players of Balochistan participating in the National T20 Cup have tested positive for the coronavirus, it emerged on Wednesday.

Sources privy to the matter said that the four Balochistan cricketers infected with COVID-19 have been placed in a 10-day quarantine. However, the test results of other cricketers and their families came back negative and they will continue to participate in the tournament.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National T20 Cup's second leg has begun in Lahore today.

Changes in T20 Cup schedule

A match scheduled to be played between Northern and Balochistan on October 6 has been swapped with the Northern and Southern Punjab match. This means the Northern versus Balochistan match will now be played on October 9 under floodlights

Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa match on October 7 will be played as per the schedule. Balochistan, however, will beef up its squad with players from their Cricket Association Championship three-day tournament side.

The player transfer will be from bubble-to-bubble but the replacement players will undergo CT-PCR testing as per the PCB Covid-19 Protocols

Pakistan players for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will participate in the National T20 Cup on October 6 and 7.

On 8 October, they will be moved to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup bubble, being set up by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as per the International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations.

The PCB continues to monitor the situation and is retesting all participants and their families.