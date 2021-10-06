 
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
By
Web Desk

National T20 Cup: Four Balochistan players test positive for COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

Photo: file
Photo: file  
  • The test results of other cricketers and their families came back negative and they will continue to participate in the tournament.
  • A match scheduled to be played between Northern and Balochistan on October 6 has been swapped with Northern and Southern Punjab match.
  • The PCB continues to monitor the situation and is retesting all participants and their families. 

LAHORE: Four players of Balochistan participating in the National T20 Cup have tested positive for the coronavirus, it emerged on Wednesday.

Sources privy to the matter said that the four Balochistan cricketers infected with COVID-19 have been placed in a 10-day quarantine. However, the test results of other cricketers and their families came back negative and they will continue to participate in the tournament.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National T20 Cup's second leg has begun in Lahore today.

Changes in T20 Cup schedule

A match scheduled to be played between Northern and Balochistan on October 6 has been swapped with the Northern and Southern Punjab match. This means the Northern versus Balochistan match will now be played on October 9 under floodlights

Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa match on October 7 will be played as per the schedule. Balochistan, however, will beef up its squad with players from their Cricket Association Championship three-day tournament side.

The player transfer will be from bubble-to-bubble but the replacement players will undergo CT-PCR testing as per the PCB Covid-19 Protocols

Pakistan players for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will participate in the National T20 Cup on October 6 and 7. 

On 8 October, they will be moved to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup bubble, being set up by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as per the International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations.

The PCB continues to monitor the situation and is retesting all participants and their families. 

More From Pakistan:

Javed Iqbal to remain NAB chairman until new appointment as govt amends ordinance

Javed Iqbal to remain NAB chairman until new appointment as govt amends ordinance
World press, publishers, and journalists condemn PMDA

World press, publishers, and journalists condemn PMDA
Sheikh Rasheed reiterates not knowing about govt's talks with TTP

Sheikh Rasheed reiterates not knowing about govt's talks with TTP
After Nawaz, fake vaccine entries made under Kulsoom, Ishaq Dar's names

After Nawaz, fake vaccine entries made under Kulsoom, Ishaq Dar's names

IHC removes objections from Maryam's new plea challenging Avenfield reference verdict

IHC removes objections from Maryam's new plea challenging Avenfield reference verdict
PM Imran Khan will not consult Shahbaz Sharif over NAB chairman's appointment, ministers reiterate

PM Imran Khan will not consult Shahbaz Sharif over NAB chairman's appointment, ministers reiterate
Usman Buzdar removes spokesperson Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan

Usman Buzdar removes spokesperson Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan

'World's eyes are fixed on CPEC', says Asad Umar

'World's eyes are fixed on CPEC', says Asad Umar

Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum appointed as DG ISI

Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum appointed as DG ISI
Punjab Bar Council suspends licence of lawyer for vandalising LHC's copy branch

Punjab Bar Council suspends licence of lawyer for vandalising LHC's copy branch
PM Imran Khan not ready to consult Opposition leader over NAB chairman appointment: sources

PM Imran Khan not ready to consult Opposition leader over NAB chairman appointment: sources
Govt to launch STEM pilot project today

Govt to launch STEM pilot project today

Latest

view all