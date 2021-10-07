PM Imran Khan to chair National Security Committee meeting tomorrow: sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the nation. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the National Security Committee tomorrow (Friday) to discuss the evolving situation in Afghanistan, and other issues, sources told Geo News.

The meeting will be attended by top military leaders and Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed, National Security Advisor Moeed Yousuf, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others.

The meeting will focus on the security situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan's narrative on it and the role Islamabad has to play in it, will be discussed at length.

The internal and external security situation of Pakistan, including the Afghan refugee situation and Pakistan's management of its borders is also likely to be taken up during the meeting.

The meeting will take place at the Prime Minister House tomorrow.