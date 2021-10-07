Man gifts Rs60-million car to wife on birthday

Social media users were left awe-struck after a video of a man presenting his wife a gift worth Rs60 million went viral.



An Indian businessman Amjad Sithara, who is a resident of Dubai, gifted his wife a luxury Rolls-Royce car on her birthday.



Soon after Sithara shared the video of presenting the Rolls Royce Wraith to his wife, Marjana, on his Instagram account, it started making rounds on social media.



According to a report published by Khaleej Times, Sithara is the founder and CEO of the BCC Group.



Sithara says he was recently blessed with his first child and it was then when he decided to gift a special thing to his wife, Marjana.