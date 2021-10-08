T20 World Cup: Pakistan likely to announce important changes to squad today

A picture of the 15-man ICC Men's T20 World Cup Pakistan squad. Photo: PCB Twitter

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce important changes to the national squad selected for the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup today (Friday).

With less than 10 days to go to the mega event, the PCB is expected to announce important changes to the final squad which will go on to represent Pakistan at the World Cup.

Media reports had earlier claimed that the selectors had decided to include former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik, fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman and Haider Ali in the squad.



The national squad selected for the World Cup will enter a bio-secure bubble today. The players will spend one day in isolation after getting tested for coronavirus.

The team will be trained for the tournament at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) from Sunday.

The T20 squad will leave for the UAE on October 15.

Sohaib Maqsood's selection hit by uncertainty after injury

Sohaib Maqsood's prospects of retaining his place in the T20 World Cup squad have suffered a jolt as sources said Friday the middle-order batsman is suffering from back pain.

"Sohaib Maqsood was brought to a hospital for an MRI scan," a source told Geo News. "He is finding it difficult to walk. His inclusion in the World Cup squad will be made after the report is released," it added.

Aggressive batsman Haider Ali will replace Maqsood if he is deemed unfit by medical authorities, sources told Geo News.

Meanwhile, Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim held important meetings on Thursday with former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, other coaches and skipper Babar Azam and Shadab Khan.

A day earlier, it was reported that at least one or two changes to the T20 World Cup squad cannot be ruled out.



Pakistan's 15-man T20 World Cup squad

Babar Azam (captain, Central Punjab)

Shadab Khan (vice-captain, Northern)

Asif Ali (Northern)

Azam Khan (wicketkeeper, Southern Punjab)

Haris Rauf (Northern)

Hasan Ali (Central Punjab)

Imad Wasim (Northern)

Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab)

Mohammad Hafeez (Central Punjab)

Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh)

Mohammad Nawaz (Northern)

Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

Sohaib Maqsood (Southern Punjab)

Traveling reserves – Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab)