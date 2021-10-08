Pakistan's T20 World Cup schedule

— ICC/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday shared the schedule for the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup, as it also announced changes to the final squad.

All matches will begin at 1900 (Pakistan Standard Time).

The tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates from October 17 to November 14. Pakistan is in Group 2 and will open their campaign against India on 24 October at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The following dates have been announced for fixtures featuring the Pakistan team:



24 Oct – Pakistan v India, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

26 Oct – Pakistan v New Zealand, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

29 Oct – Pakistan v Afghanistan, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

2 Nov – Pakistan v A2, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

7 Nov – Pakistan v B1, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Final stage matches



10 Nov – 1st semi-final, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

11 Nov – 2nd semi-final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

14 Nov – Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai