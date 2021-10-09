Gas shortage: Companies suspend supply to non-export industries

Gas supply to private power plants, including non-export industries, has been suspended till Monday.

Businessmen ask SSGC to immediately restore supply to industries.

On Friday, SSGC ordered CNG stations in Sindh to remain closed for three days, due to a gas shortage in the province.

In Sindh, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is facing a severe shortage of gas pressure along with the shortage of RLNG (re-gasified liquefied natural gas) supply.

Given the gas crisis, gas supply to private power plants, including non-export industries, has been suspended till Monday, which will be restored at 8am on Monday.

The SSGC spokesperson said that the arrival of LNG ships has been delayed due to rough sea conditions and that the load is being distributed under a load management plan.



He, however, said that uninterrupted gas would be provided to domestic consumers.

On the other hand, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) rejected SSGC's decision to suspend gas to industries for three days.

Businessmen asked the SSGC to immediately restore supply to industries as gas suspension would terribly affect production and it would become difficult to fulfil their commitments.

Per the SSGC announcement, CNG stations will temain closed from 8am Friday to 8am Monday.