 
pakistan
Sunday Oct 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Rabi ul Awal: PM Imran Khan to make 'special announcement' for youth today

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 10, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan (Left) and a mosque decorated for Rabi ul Awal celebrations. Photo: File
Prime Minister Imran Khan (Left) and a mosque decorated for Rabi ul Awal celebrations. Photo: File

  • PM Imran Khan to address Seerat conference today. 
  • PM has urged legislators to hold Rabi ul Awal events in their respective constituencies. 
  • PTI to observe "Ashra-e-Rehmatal-lil-Alameen" across the country from the third to the 13th of Rabi ul Awal. 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the start of the Rabi ul Awal celebrations today (Sunday) with a very special message for the youth of Pakistan. 

A day earlier, the prime minister had taken to Twitter to announce he would "inaugurate the start of our celebrations for the month of Rabiul Awwal with a very special announcement especially for our youth". 

The prime minister also urged the legislators to hold events in their respective constituencies to familiarise the masses with the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), as per Radio Pakistan

After PTI's core committee meeting yesterday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said while speaking to the media that the party would observe "Ashra-e-Rehmatal-lil-Alameen" across the country from the third to the 13th of Rabi ul Awal with religious zeal and fervour. 

The prime minister, as per an earlier statement of the information minister, will also address the Seerat conference on Sunday. 

District organisations of the PTI will organise celebratory activities across the nation and arrange for the prime minister's speech to be shown on large screens. 

More From Pakistan:

Nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passes away

Nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passes away
As dengue cases surge countrywide, Pakistan's hospitals run short of beds

As dengue cases surge countrywide, Pakistan's hospitals run short of beds
Former AJK president and PM Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan passes away

Former AJK president and PM Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan passes away
Fawad asks Shahbaz to not make 'unconstitutional' demands in response to party injustices

Fawad asks Shahbaz to not make 'unconstitutional' demands in response to party injustices
‘Lahore — The Heart of Pakistan’ buses go live in London

‘Lahore — The Heart of Pakistan’ buses go live in London
4 terrorists killed by FC troops in Balochistan's Awaran

4 terrorists killed by FC troops in Balochistan's Awaran
Pakistan, Russia special forces conclude counter-terrorism exercise 'Druzhba VI'

Pakistan, Russia special forces conclude counter-terrorism exercise 'Druzhba VI'
PM Imran Khan to inaugurate celebrations for Rabi ul Awal tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to inaugurate celebrations for Rabi ul Awal tomorrow
PMC announces MDCAT 2021 final result

PMC announces MDCAT 2021 final result
Anti-dengue campaign launched in Islamabad after rapid rise in cases

Anti-dengue campaign launched in Islamabad after rapid rise in cases
Punjab updates school timings ahead of resumption of regular classes

Punjab updates school timings ahead of resumption of regular classes
Schools in Sindh to resume regular classes from Oct 11

Schools in Sindh to resume regular classes from Oct 11

Latest

view all