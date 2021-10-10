Rabi ul Awal: PM Imran Khan to make 'special announcement' for youth today

Prime Minister Imran Khan (Left) and a mosque decorated for Rabi ul Awal celebrations. Photo: File

PM Imran Khan to address Seerat conference today.

PM has urged legislators to hold Rabi ul Awal events in their respective constituencies.

PTI to observe "Ashra-e-Rehmatal-lil-Alameen" across the country from the third to the 13th of Rabi ul Awal.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the start of the Rabi ul Awal celebrations today (Sunday) with a very special message for the youth of Pakistan.

A day earlier, the prime minister had taken to Twitter to announce he would "inaugurate the start of our celebrations for the month of Rabiul Awwal with a very special announcement especially for our youth".

The prime minister also urged the legislators to hold events in their respective constituencies to familiarise the masses with the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), as per Radio Pakistan.



After PTI's core committee meeting yesterday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said while speaking to the media that the party would observe "Ashra-e-Rehmatal-lil-Alameen" across the country from the third to the 13th of Rabi ul Awal with religious zeal and fervour.



The prime minister, as per an earlier statement of the information minister, will also address the Seerat conference on Sunday.

District organisations of the PTI will organise celebratory activities across the nation and arrange for the prime minister's speech to be shown on large screens.