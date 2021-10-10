AJK by-elections: Political parties lock horns for Mirpur, Kotli constituencies

A woman is casting her vote. Photo: file

Polling is underway for by-elections on two constituencies of AJK Legislative Assembly amid tight security.

People are exercising their right to vote in LA-3 Mirpur and LA-12 Kotli Charhoi constituencies.

Army will act as a quick response force on a need basis.

MIRPUR: Polling is underway on two constituencies of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly as various political parties lock horns to sway the voters to their cause in the by-elections today.

The voting began at 8 am and is expected to continue till 5 pm without any pause. People are exercising their right to vote in the LA-3 Mirpur and LA-12 Kotli Charhoi constituencies in Azad Kashmir's Mirpur district.

The LA-3 became vacant after PTI’s Barrister Sultan Mahmood was sworn in as AJK president while the LA-12 fell vacant after PPP’s Chaudhry Mohammad Yasin, who had won from two constituencies of Kotli district, retained his membership from the other seat.

In the LA-12 constituency, 198 polling stations have been established for 106,428 registered voters. Out of these, 101 have been declared highly sensitive and 36 as sensitive. As many as 14 candidates are contesting elections from this constituency.

Strict security measures have been taken in the constituency to ensure elections are held peacefully. Army troops have been deployed in the area, however, the army will act as a quick response force when needed.

Authorities have set up 148 polling stations for 85,917 registered voters in the LA-3 concurrency.

A tough competition is expected between the PML-N’s Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed, the PTI’s Yasir Sultan Chaudhry and the PPP’s Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf in the constituency.