Monday Oct 11 2021
‘Isolated’ Prince Andrew’s royal future sealed: ‘Adamant to cling on’

Monday Oct 11, 2021

Experts believe Prince Andrew is the only person that’s actually “clinging on” to the idea of returning to public life as a working royal after his abuse case ends.

Royal expert and editor Russell Myers made this claim for he believes the rest of the royal family, including the next heirs, are closing ranks onto Prince Andrew and have no intention to let him back inside.

Mr Myers made his claim on ITV's Lorraine and there he was quoted saying, “I think he is the only person in the entire world at the moment who is clinging to the aspect that he could return.”

He also added that the trusted ‘lieutenant,’ to both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles is “not a fan of his uncle.”

Prince William will obviously be taking over one day. I think we've seen him really come to the fore in his new role of being trusted lieutenant of the Queen and Charles.”

“Not only does he think he is a threat but what really gets him, the source said, is his sense of entitlement and the way he has handled himself throughout this saga, he is no fan of his uncle Andrew.”

“That says a lot about the relationship between them and he wants to sort this business before he damages the monarchy even further.”

Before concluding Mr Myers added, “It does seem they're closing ranks together on him and he's become quite isolated.”

