 
pakistan
Monday Oct 11 2021
By
SHShahid Hussain

LHC's decision to declare TLP chief's detention 'illegal' challenged in SC

By
SHShahid Hussain

Monday Oct 11, 2021

A representational handcuffs image. — Reuters/File
A representational handcuffs image. — Reuters/File

  • Punjab government says decision to detain Saad Rizvi legally valid.
  • It asks Supreme Court to quash Lahore High Court's decision.
  • LHC had on October 1 declared TLP chief's detention illegal.  

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday took to the Supreme Court and challenged the Lahore High Court's decision to declare Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi's detention illegal.

The government, in the plea submitted to the apex court, said the LHC's decision to release the TLP chief does not fulfill legal requirements, adding that a detailed record of the case was also submitted to the LHC.

"The government's decision to detain Saad Rizvi is legally valid [....] therefore, the Supreme Court should quash Lahore High Court's decision," the plea added.

The plea has been submitted two days after Lahore's deputy commissioner had ordered the release of Rizvi after the Punjab government withdrew its plea seeking an extension in his detention.

The deputy commissioner ordered the release of Rizvi after a federal review board of the Supreme Court extended his detention for a month — just a day after the LHC on October 1 had declared the detention illegal.

The three-member SC federal review board, headed by Justice Maqbool Baqir, had last week said the TLP chief may be released on the condition that he is not wanted in any other case.

Why was Saad Rizvi arrested?

Rizvi, the son of the deceased TLP leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi, was taken into custody on April 12 for 90 days for inciting his followers to violence.

Rizvi was taken into custody shortly after the federal government had declared the TLP a proscribed organisation under anti-terrorism laws and launched a broad crackdown against the party.

The action came after days of violent protests and traffic disruptions in the largest cities of Pakistan, which saw public and private property being damaged by gangs of hooligans bearing sticks and turning on law enforcement officials at will.

Speaking on the move, Prime Minister Imran Khan had explained that his government had taken action against the banned TLP because it "challenged the writ of the state and used street violence, attacking the public and law enforcers".

More From Pakistan:

Govt should keep everthing aside and focus on reducing inflation: Jahangir Tareen

Govt should keep everthing aside and focus on reducing inflation: Jahangir Tareen
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari blessed with a baby boy

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari blessed with a baby boy
Disgruntled Balochistan MPAs submit no confidence motion against CM Jam Kamal

Disgruntled Balochistan MPAs submit no confidence motion against CM Jam Kamal
NCOC issues guidelines for religious activities in Rabi ul Awal

NCOC issues guidelines for religious activities in Rabi ul Awal
Sindh govt bans pillion riding on Rabiul Awwal 12

Sindh govt bans pillion riding on Rabiul Awwal 12
Pakistan condemns detention of over 1,400 Kashmiris in IOJK

Pakistan condemns detention of over 1,400 Kashmiris in IOJK
Pakistan speaking to TTP groups 'from position of strength': PM Imran Khan

Pakistan speaking to TTP groups 'from position of strength': PM Imran Khan
Another twist in Minar-e-Pakistan case: Audiotape of call between Ayesha Akram-Rambo surfaces

Another twist in Minar-e-Pakistan case: Audiotape of call between Ayesha Akram-Rambo surfaces
Noor Mukadam murder case: SC orders prosecution to give evidence against Zahir's mother at next hearing

Noor Mukadam murder case: SC orders prosecution to give evidence against Zahir's mother at next hearing
PML-N MNA, senior leader Pervaiz Malik passes away

PML-N MNA, senior leader Pervaiz Malik passes away
PMA wants MDCAT results cancelled

PMA wants MDCAT results cancelled
What did AQ Khan say to the Sindh CM in his last letter?

What did AQ Khan say to the Sindh CM in his last letter?

Latest

view all