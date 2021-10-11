 
world
Monday Oct 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Five Indian soldiers among seven killed in attack during IOJK search operation

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 11, 2021

  • Five Indian soldiers shot dead in an attack during an Indian forces-led search operation in District Poonch of IOJK.
  • Kashmir Media Service says the troops were attacked when they cordoned off the Surankote area.
  • One Indian soldier sustained injuries during the attack: reports.

Five Indian soldiers were shot dead in an attack during an Indian forces-led search operation in District Poonch of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), Geo News reported Monday.

Kashmir Media Service (KMS) said that the Indian troops were attacked when they cordoned off the Surankote area of the district and conducted a door-to-door search operation.

According to the KMS, the dead Indian soldiers included a junior commissioned officer and four others.

The reports suggest that one Indian soldier also sustained injuries during the attack.

Indian Army spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Davinder Anand said that additional Indian troops and personnel have been sent to the area and the clash continued till the filing of this report.

More From World:

Pioneers of 'natural experiments' awarded Nobel economics prize

Pioneers of 'natural experiments' awarded Nobel economics prize
Germany's largest mosque to broadcast call to prayer on Fridays

Germany's largest mosque to broadcast call to prayer on Fridays
Merck asks for first US authorisation of anti-coronavirus tablet

Merck asks for first US authorisation of anti-coronavirus tablet
Doha dialogue: Don’t link aid to political issues, Taliban urge US

Doha dialogue: Don’t link aid to political issues, Taliban urge US
US, UK warn citizens to avoid Afghanistan hotels over 'security threats'

US, UK warn citizens to avoid Afghanistan hotels over 'security threats'
China, India blame each other as talks fail

China, India blame each other as talks fail
Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan with billions of dollars, his security chief claims

Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan with billions of dollars, his security chief claims

US delegation meets Taliban in Qatar to talk security, rights

US delegation meets Taliban in Qatar to talk security, rights
US couple arrested for selling nuclear warship data

US couple arrested for selling nuclear warship data
Low turnout as Iraqis vote in parliamentary election

Low turnout as Iraqis vote in parliamentary election
Son of India govt minister arrested, accused of killing farmers

Son of India govt minister arrested, accused of killing farmers
Sixteen dead after plane crashes in Russia

Sixteen dead after plane crashes in Russia

Latest

view all