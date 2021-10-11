Five Indian soldiers among seven killed in attack during IOJK search operation

Five Indian soldiers shot dead in an attack during an Indian forces-led search operation in District Poonch of IOJK.

Kashmir Media Service says the troops were attacked when they cordoned off the Surankote area.

One Indian soldier sustained injuries during the attack: reports.

Five Indian soldiers were shot dead in an attack during an Indian forces-led search operation in District Poonch of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), Geo News reported Monday.

Kashmir Media Service (KMS) said that the Indian troops were attacked when they cordoned off the Surankote area of the district and conducted a door-to-door search operation.

According to the KMS, the dead Indian soldiers included a junior commissioned officer and four others.

The reports suggest that one Indian soldier also sustained injuries during the attack.

Indian Army spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Davinder Anand said that additional Indian troops and personnel have been sent to the area and the clash continued till the filing of this report.