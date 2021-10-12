FBISE to pass students who remained absent during intermediate exams

Matric students solving their exam paper at an examination centre in Sukkur on Monday, July 05, 2021. — PPI/File

Students who were COVID positive during exams will get 33% marks, FBISE says.

The aforementioned students can reattempt papers of only HSSC II, FBISE says.

The board says students will have to provide documented proof of their illness.

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Tuesday announced to pass all the students who were COVID-19 positive and remained absent during HSSC Part I and II examinations.

In a statement on Twitter, the board said the aforementioned students would be awarded passing marks — 33% — in line with the examination policy.

The students who wish to reattempt their papers can only do so in their HSSC 2nd Annual Exam 2021. Moreover, these students will also have to provide documented evidence that they had tested positive for COVID-19 during the annual examination, the statement added.

Back in September, the FBISE had decided to promote matriculation and intermediate students on basis of average marks obtained in elective subjects as it finalised the promotion policy.

On September 27, the FBISE had passed all the students who had appeared in HSSC Part II examinations, and on October 4, it issued results for matriculation.