FBISE announces annual matric results

The logo of Federal Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (FBISE).

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (FBISE) announced the annual matriculation examinations results Monday, declaring that 111,306 had passed the exams.



Candidates can check results on their registered mobile numbers by sending SMS on 5050.

Mohammad Sarim Hussain achieved the first position in the Science Group by scoring 1,098 marks with Rabia Sarfaraz and Zoya Ahmad, who also secured the same marks.



The second position was attained by Kainat Suleman, Zainab and Asma, who all scored 1,096 marks while Ashba Fatima came in third after scoring 1,095 marks.

Gulshan Fatima from the Humanitarians groups secured the first position by scoring 1,092 marks while Hafiz Tanzeela Sahar secured the second position by scoring 1,090 marks.

Saleeha Nawaz came in third by securing 1,089 numbers.

On September 27, the FBISE had announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-II Annual Results 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FBISE took HSSC annual examination only in elective subjects while the results were prepared under the "Promotion Policy of Federal Government".

Female candidates were hailed for clinching top slots in the 2021 HSSC exams, in a ceremony held at the FBISE. Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood attended the event as the chief guest.

A total of 81,988 regular, private, and repeater students appeared in the HSSC Part II examinations 2021, out of which 80,282 — 99.89% — could pass the examination.

Admitting the fact that students were not provided adequate online facilities for their studies, the federal minister said those who failed the exam would be awarded 33% passing marks.

He said the announcement of results, conduct of exams, and opening of schools were major challenges for the government in the wake of the coronavirus.

The educational institutions could remain open only for four to five months due to the coronavirus lockdown, he added.

He said the announcement of HSSC results was made possible in consultation with provincial governments and 30 boards across the country.

More to come