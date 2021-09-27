FBISE announces HSSC 2021 results

Students are busy solving their question papers during the matriculation's annual examination at Government Post Graduate Islamia College in Lahore, on July 30. — Online/File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Monday announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-II Annual Results 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FBISE took HSSC annual examination only in elective subjects while the results were prepared under the "Promotion Policy of Federal Government".

Female candidates were hailed for clinching top slots in the 2021 HSSC exams, in a ceremony held at the FBISE. Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood attended the event as the chief guest.

A total of 81,988 regular, private, and repeater students appeared in the HSSC Part II examinations 2021, out of which 80,282 — 99.89% — could pass the examination.

Admitting the fact that students were not provided adequate online facilities for their studies, the federal minister said those who failed the exam would be awarded 33% passing marks.

He said the announcement of results, conduct of exams, and opening of schools were major challenges for the government in the wake of the coronavirus.

The educational institutions could remain open only for four to five months due to the coronavirus lockdown, he added.

He said the announcement of HSSC results was made possible in consultation with provincial governments and 30 boards across the country.