Sindh to launch 'world's biggest' anti-measles vaccination drive

KARACHI: The government of Sindh on Tuesday said it has decided to launch the "world's biggest" anti-measles vaccination drive in the province during which 19 million children will be immunised against the deadly disease.

The decision comes after 38 children recently succumbed to measles in the province.



In a joint press conference in Karachi on Tuesday, Sindh Project Director of Immunisation Irshad Memon said that 2,489 children in Sindh have been affected by measles this year, of which 38 have died.

Memon was accompanied by Sindh Health Director-General Dr Jumman Khan, Emergency Operation Centre (EOC)'s Dr Ahmed Ali, and health experts at the press conference.

“117 cases of Rubella have been reported in Sindh this year therefore a campaign for immunisation against Rubella and measles is being launched in Karachi and the rest of the province starting November 15,” said Memon.

He said that it will be “the world’s biggest” anti-measles vaccination drive for which a target of inoculating 19 million children has been set. The drive will continue till November 27.



Memon said that over 15,200 teams have been set up to achieve the target while eight million children will also be given a dose of anti-polio drops during the drive.

He informed the media that a partnership has been formed with Sindh Education Department for vaccinating 60% of the target fixed, under which letters have been sent to the parents by the administration of various schools.

He further stated that the MR vaccine will be included in the government's immunisation programme January 2022 onwards.



Sindh seeks LEAs help to launch anti-measles campaign

Earlier, the Sindh government decided to take assistance from law-enforcement agencies for the vaccination campaign to eradicate measles and rubella in the province, according to a report published by The News.

The decision was reached at a meeting of the provincial steering committee on October 6, on the campaign to eradicate measles and rubella.

The meeting was chaired by Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Pechuho with Secretary Health Dr Kazim Jatoi and representatives of the education department and World Health Organisation also in attendance.