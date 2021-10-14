 
Thursday Oct 14 2021
By
Web Desk

New photos from ‘The Crown’ show Charles and Diana’s 10-anniversary trip

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 14, 2021

Netflix’s The Crown has a surprise in store for all excited fans waiting for the fifth season to roll out.

New photos from the set of the show have now emerged on social media, featuring Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s infamous trip to Italy.

The photos show Elizabeth Debicki looking like a spitting image of the late Princess of Wales as she can be seen waving with Dominic West’s Prince Charles standing beside her.

Debicki can be seen wearing a colourful floral dress with shades while West rocked a crisp blue and tan suit.

The scene is a recreation of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ infamous Italy trip that they took with their sons in 1991 for their tenth wedding anniversary.

The fifth season of the show will feature an aged Princess Diana and Prince Charles as their matrimonial woes come to light in the 1990s. 

