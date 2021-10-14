 
Thursday Oct 14 2021
Sheryl Underwood took anger management classes on CBS' advice: Sharon Osbourne

Thursday Oct 14, 2021

Sharon Osbourne says co-host Sheryl Underwood took anger management classes after her multiple breakdowns on The Talk.

Speaking with Megyn Kelly in a recent interview, Osbourne shared that Underwood “had three complaints about her from different producers about the way she treated them. . . So they sent her to anger management.”

She later added: “None of us are perfect. We all make mistakes. . . And I’m not saying that Sheryl was a terrible person because she treated producers the way she did.”

Osbourne's remarks come months after she exited the CBS show due to a heated argument with Underwood.

