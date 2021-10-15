 
Friday Oct 15 2021
T20 World Cup: 'We will try to give our 100%,' says Shaheen Afridi

Friday Oct 15, 2021

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Twitter/iShaheenAfridi

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi said Thursday the Pakistan team would try to give their best during the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which is slated to begin on October 17.

"Final preparations before we leave for the WC. One thing is certain that we will try to give our 100%," the fast bowler said on Twitter.

"Remember Pakistan cricket team in your prayers. Pakistan Zindabad," Afridi added.

The Men’s Cricket T20 World Cup — which is the first mega event that ICC is hosting since the pandemic — is scheduled between October 17 and November 14 in the UAE and Oman.

Pakistan will play warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa before beginning their campaign with a blockbuster clash with arch-rivals India on October 24 in Dubai.

Squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hassan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Malik

