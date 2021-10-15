Meghan Markle seeks superhero role as she plans return to acting career

 
Meghan Markle is reportedly planning a return to her former acting career and is particularly interested in a superhero role, according to a royal expert.

Royal commentator Neil Sean has claimed that now the Duchess of Sussex has returned to civilian life. She 'wants superhero acting role' so she's 'remembered forever'.

Prince Harry's sweetheart is considering a return to the world of acting – and has her eye on a “superhero role,” a royal commentator has claimed.

Before her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, Meghan Markle had found fame as an actress in popular US TV series Suits.

