Meghan Markle seeks superhero role as she plans return to acting career

Royal commentator Neil Sean has claimed that now the Duchess of Sussex has returned to civilian life. She 'wants superhero acting role' so she's 'remembered forever'.



Before her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, Meghan Markle had found fame as an actress in popular US TV series Suits.