 
pakistan
Friday Oct 15 2021
By
Web Desk

250,000 jobs created under Naya Pakistan Housing Authority: PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 15, 2021

PM Imran Khan chairs a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development, in Islamabad.
PM Imran Khan chairs a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development, in Islamabad. 

  • PM Imran Khan chairs meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Housing, Construction and Development.
  • Reviews progress made on existing and new projects under Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) programme.
  • Meeting briefed on digitisation of state land record.

ISLAMABAD: At least 250,000 job opportunities have been created in the country under the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) programme, said Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday.

The prime minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Housing, Construction and Development to review the progress made on existing and new projects.

Related items

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan emphasised that cadastral mapping is important to eliminate encroachments and enhance land revenues and contended that the provinces should expedite legislation to stop land-use changes and protect green spaces.

While taking a briefing from Surveyor General of Pakistan Maj-Gen Shahid Pervez, the premier remarked that cadastral mapping will help in the development of an authentic land record database and in clearly identifying the demarcation of land that would eliminate illegal encroachments.

Moreover, he pointed out that an authentic database would also contribute towards enhancing revenues received from lands. The PM said: “Land-use changes need to be checked where green vegetation areas are being converted into construction projects”.

He called on all provincial and AJK governments to expedite legislation to put a stop to land-use changes, saying protection of green spaces and agricultural lands is essential for environmental considerations and to safeguard food security.

However, construction projects will be allowed under regulations, he noted.

The NCC meeting was briefed that under phase-I of the mapping exercise, 90% digitalisation of state lands had been completed in Punjab, 96% in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and 50% in Balochistan.

The Capital Development Authority chairman said that with the help of cadastral maps, the CDA had started imposing fines on encroachers and the amount collected was being used for compensation of the masses defrauded by illegal housing societies.

More From Pakistan:

Sindh bans pillion riding on October 15

Sindh bans pillion riding on October 15
Petrol price likely to increase from October 16: sources

Petrol price likely to increase from October 16: sources
Synergy between PAF, army makes country’s defence impregnable: COAS

Synergy between PAF, army makes country’s defence impregnable: COAS
Reham Khan loses defamation case to Zulfi Bukhari, will have to pay £50,000

Reham Khan loses defamation case to Zulfi Bukhari, will have to pay £50,000
Security forces gun down wanted terrorist in N Waziristan IBO

Security forces gun down wanted terrorist in N Waziristan IBO
President Arif Alvi promulgates ordinance for establishment of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen authority

President Arif Alvi promulgates ordinance for establishment of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen authority

BISE result: Shahbaz Sharif wishes 'heartiest congratulations' to students

BISE result: Shahbaz Sharif wishes 'heartiest congratulations' to students
Pakistan sees 669% rise in import of vehicles in first quarter of 2021

Pakistan sees 669% rise in import of vehicles in first quarter of 2021
After meeting PM Imran Khan, Jam Kamal refuses to step down as CM

After meeting PM Imran Khan, Jam Kamal refuses to step down as CM
DG FIA lauds efforts of NCB-INTERPOL in minimising crimes

DG FIA lauds efforts of NCB-INTERPOL in minimising crimes
Parliamentary panel meeting to decide ECP members' appointments postponed

Parliamentary panel meeting to decide ECP members' appointments postponed
US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler meets Maryam Nawaz, Shahbaz Sharif

US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler meets Maryam Nawaz, Shahbaz Sharif

Latest

view all