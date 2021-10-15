 
entertainment
Friday Oct 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘know zero’ of finance despite banking job: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 15, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently got called out for announcing a banking sector job despite knowing nothing about finance.

This finding has been revealed by royal biographer Angela Levin and during her interview with GB News she was quoted saying, "They want to come back [to the UK] every now and again and either film what they're doing or have grievances to talk about when they come back home, but it will keep them up as royals.”

"The longer they're away and don't come to the UK, interest in them will diminish because they haven't got up-to-date understanding of what's going on.”

"They're quite clever with that - they want to keep one finger on the Royal Family in the UK just so they can be attached to companies they know nothing about and can't give them anything.”

Before concluding she added, “They're not financiers, they know zero - but their names will help them do it and earn pots of money."

