 
sports
Friday Oct 15 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Spinners to play bigger role in T20 World Cup, Muttiah Muralitharan says

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday Oct 15, 2021

Muralitharan is held aloft following Sri Lankas semi-final win against New Zealand. — Reuters/File
Muralitharan is held aloft following Sri Lanka's semi-final win against New Zealand. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan feels that spinners will have a bigger role during the ICC T20 in UAE and Oman, slated to begin on October 17.

In a column provided by ICC, the former Sri Lanka cricketer said there will be no clear favourites in the event.

“I have been out in the UAE and looking at the wickets and it is clear that the spinners are going to have a huge role to play in the World Cup. It will depend a lot on how the curators have prepared the wickets, but it looks like the spinners will be key as the batters were finding it hard to connect and it made for some low scoring,” he said.

The legendary spinner said he was “obviously delighted” to see the importance that spinners have taken on in T20 cricket.

“Initially, most people thought that the spinners would be the victims of T20 cricket and that the batters would go after them. But it is clear now that the slower you bowl, the more difficult it is to hit. The spinners have become the most important bowlers and even the quicks now have to bowl slower balls and other deliveries,” he highlighted.

He added that the most exciting thing about the T20 World Cup 2021 is there are no clear favourites.

“Any one of a large number of teams could end up lifting the trophy,” he said.

“The crucial factor will be the first six overs. That is what teams need to focus on, whether they are batting or bowling. I think that 70% to 80% of the game depends on those first six overs and the result comes down to how well you do in that period. If you don’t get it right at the start, there is so little time to catch up. It’s not like a one-day game or a Test match. Everything comes down to getting a good start,” the former Sri Lankan spinner underscored.

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: Star skipper Babar Azam celebrates birthday in the skies

T20 World Cup: Star skipper Babar Azam celebrates birthday in the skies
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam-led squad reaches Dubai

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam-led squad reaches Dubai
Papua New Guinea’s leap of faith lands T20 World Cup debut

Papua New Guinea’s leap of faith lands T20 World Cup debut
T20 World Cup: 'Mauka Mauka' returns ahead of Pak- India blockbuster clash

T20 World Cup: 'Mauka Mauka' returns ahead of Pak- India blockbuster clash
Grant Bradburn steps down from NHPC coaching role

Grant Bradburn steps down from NHPC coaching role
T20 World Cup: Pakistan bowling consultant gears up for 'some magic' at mega event

T20 World Cup: Pakistan bowling consultant gears up for 'some magic' at mega event
Happy birthday Babar Azam: Social media shows love for 'batting maestro' as he turns 27

Happy birthday Babar Azam: Social media shows love for 'batting maestro' as he turns 27
T20 World Cup: 'We will try to give our 100%,' says Shaheen Afridi

T20 World Cup: 'We will try to give our 100%,' says Shaheen Afridi
T20 World Cup: Harbhajan Singh takes jibe at Shoaib Akhtar ahead of tournament

T20 World Cup: Harbhajan Singh takes jibe at Shoaib Akhtar ahead of tournament
T20 World Cup warm-up matches: Ireland overcome Bangladesh, Scotland and Namibia serve up a run-fest

T20 World Cup warm-up matches: Ireland overcome Bangladesh, Scotland and Namibia serve up a run-fest
PCB suspends cricketer Zeeshan Malik under anti-corruption code

PCB suspends cricketer Zeeshan Malik under anti-corruption code
T20 World Cup update: Pakistan team’s scenario match cancelled, players test negative for COVID-19

T20 World Cup update: Pakistan team’s scenario match cancelled, players test negative for COVID-19

Latest

view all