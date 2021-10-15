T20 World Cup: Kohli sheds light on playing in biosecure bubbles

Indian skipper Virat Kohli can be seen tied to a chair in this undated photo. — Twitter/imVkohli

Since the coronavirus pandemic struck, sporting events have taken a hit, as the organisers have to follow strict protocols to keep the players from getting infected during any given event.



The same case is with the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where strict COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being followed to ensure the tournament runs smoothly.

Taking to Twitter to share his experience about biosecure bubbles, Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared an image where he could be seen tied to a chair.

"This is what playing in bubbles feels like," the skipper wrote.

West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle was the latest victim of the bio-secure bubble fatigue when the flamboyant batsman had last month announced his withdrawal from the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to stress caused by continuously staying in the bubble.

Gayle is not the first player to step out of cricket due to the bio-secure bubble, and for sure, not the last one. Players started taking time away from cricket since summer this year. England’s Ben Stokes became the first high-profile cricketer when he pulled out of the India series to focus on his mental health.

Several players pulled out of the inaugural edition of The Hundreds this year. Players also chose to avoid the bubble and skip the remainders of the IPL in India.

The idea of the bio-secure bubble was introduced last year when the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and everything had come to a halt. England was the first country to host cricket in the summer of 2020 under the strict bio-secure bubble.

The World Cup will start on October 17 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman, where the Men In Blue will face Pakistan in a high-octane clash on October 24.