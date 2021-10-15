Fully vaccinated people now allowed to visit cinemas, shrines: NCOC

NCOC allows fully vaccinated individuals to visit cinemas, shrines.

Abolishes mandatory weekly one-day closure for businesses.

Indoor weddings can now have 300 guests, outdoor events 500 guests.



The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday announced that fully vaccinated individuals can now visit cinemas and shrines.



The decision was made during an NCOC meeting headed by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

During the meeting, the forum reviewed the coronavirus situation in Pakistan in proportion to the level of complete vaccination in each district.

The forum stressed that people must get themselves vaccinated, considering it a national obligation.

It abolished the mandatory weekly one-day closure, allowing businesses to operate seven days a week.



A statement issued by the NCOC said that the decision to lift the restriction of safe-days has been made keeping in view the decline in the spread of virus and ongoing vaccination drives in the country.



Moreover, the restriction pertaining to the number of guests in indoor weddings has been eased, with 300 guests now allowed instead of the previous 200.



Outdoor weddings and events can now have 500 guests.



The latest changes in restrictions will come into force from October 16 and remain imposed till October 31.



The restrictions will be reviewed in an NCOC meeting on October 28.



