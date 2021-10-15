T20 World Cup: Steyn, Watson, others to join Sammy on commentators' panel

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn (R), former Australian cricketer Shane Watson (C), former West Indian cricket squad captain Daren Sammy (L). Photo: AFP/Reuters

The commentary panel includes only one Pakistani commentator, who is former cricketer Bazid Khan.

The T20 World Cup matches to be covered by at least 35 cameras with new technologies.

As much as 10,000 hours of live cricket action will be broadcasted in 200 countries during the mega cricket event

Former West Indian cricket squad captain Daren Sammy will be joined by former South African pacer Dale Steyn, and flamboyant former Australian cricketer Shane Watson for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup commentators' pannel, the international cricket governing body said Friday.

“The stellar commentary line-up includes the last captain to hold aloft the Men’s T20 World Cup trophy, Daren Sammy, who will be joined by former South Africa paceman Dale Steyn, Player of the Tournament of the 2012 edition, Shane Watson," read the ICC statement.



Per the statement, the commentary panel includes only one Pakistani commentator, who is former cricketer Bazid Khan.

The "host of experienced broadcasters" who will be on the commentary panel of the mega event include former England cricketers Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton and Mark Nicholas, Indian commentators Harsha Bhogle, former West Indian cricketer Ian Bishop, Greek cricket broadcaster Natalie Germanos, former Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Kartik, New Zealand commentators Simon Doull and Preston Mommsen, former Sri Lankan cricketer Russel Arnold, former Bangladeshi cricketer Athar Ali Khan, Pakistani commentator and former cricketer Bazid Khan, Zimbabwe former cricketer Mpumelelo Mbangwa, South African former cricketer Danny Morrison, Irish former cricketer Niall O'Brien and Alan Wilkins.



Moreover, former captain of India’s women cricket team Anjum Chopra will also be behind a microphone during the tournament.

The ICC confirmed that T20 World Cup matches will be covered by at least 35 cameras with new technologies to broadcast more data-based coverage.

It said that for the first time in cricket, fans will be able to see tracking off the bat, although, in select matches, this is in addition to their ball tracking and edge detection services which is also mandatory for DRS.

“Stunning multi-angle spin around replay sequences from 4DReplay will also be available for select matches in the Super 12 phase,” the ICC said.

As much as 10,000 hours of live cricket action will be broadcasted in 200 countries during the most anticipated cricket event, it added.