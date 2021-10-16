Adele reveals her divorce inspired her comeback to music world

Singing sensation Adele, who kept her private life away from the spotlight for years, has detailed her reasons for ending her marriage to charity CEO Simon Konecki in new single Easy On Me.



The 33-year-old has confirmed that her divorce has inspired her comeback to music with her fourth album, 30.



The songstress has finally returned to the music world after being away for five years as she dropped her new single Easy On Me, Thursday.

Adele was married to Simon Konecki but revealed in an interview with British Vogue, what fans thought about their relationship was all wrong.

The 33-year old is believed to have married Simon in 2016 after referring to him as her "husband" in award speeches in 2017. However, in the interview the singer revealed that they didn’t actually marry until 2018.

Adele said: "The timeline the press have of my relationship, my marriage, is actually completely wrong. We got married when I was 30… and then I left."