 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Adele reveals her divorce inspired her comeback to music world

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 16, 2021

Adele reveals her divorce inspired her comeback to music world

Singing sensation Adele, who kept her private life away from the spotlight for years, has detailed her reasons for ending her marriage to charity CEO Simon Konecki in new single Easy On Me.

The 33-year-old has confirmed that her divorce has inspired her comeback to music with her fourth album, 30.

The songstress has finally returned to the music world after being away for five years as she dropped her new single Easy On Me, Thursday.

Adele was married to Simon Konecki but revealed in an interview with British Vogue, what fans thought about their relationship was all wrong.

The 33-year old is believed to have married Simon in 2016 after referring to him as her "husband" in award speeches in 2017. However, in the interview the singer revealed that they didn’t actually marry until 2018.

Adele said: "The timeline the press have of my relationship, my marriage, is actually completely wrong. We got married when I was 30… and then I left."

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez to marry Ben Affleck soon

Jennifer Lopez to marry Ben Affleck soon
Bella Hadid leaves nothing to imagine as she shares her new photos

Bella Hadid leaves nothing to imagine as she shares her new photos
Miley Cyrus gears up for her next project

Miley Cyrus gears up for her next project
Jonathan Goodwin, Britain’s Got Talent star, left with brutal injuries after his stunt went wrong

Jonathan Goodwin, Britain’s Got Talent star, left with brutal injuries after his stunt went wrong
'Kurulus:Osman': Turgut Bey fans disappointed after watching episode 2 of season 3

'Kurulus:Osman': Turgut Bey fans disappointed after watching episode 2 of season 3
Katrina Kaif looks stunning in latest photo-shoot

Katrina Kaif looks stunning in latest photo-shoot

'Supergirl' actress Melissa Benoist voices support for Hollywood crews

'Supergirl' actress Melissa Benoist voices support for Hollywood crews
Queen Elizabeth advised against consuming her favourite evening drink

Queen Elizabeth advised against consuming her favourite evening drink
Prince Harry launches campaign to halt drilling in African region

Prince Harry launches campaign to halt drilling in African region
'Ultimate jewel' Queen Elizabeth II should be used 'sparingly'

'Ultimate jewel' Queen Elizabeth II should be used 'sparingly'

Meghan Markle reportedly eyed Hollywood return in superhero film

Meghan Markle reportedly eyed Hollywood return in superhero film

Adele admits she was 'frightened' to release new music after 5 years

Adele admits she was 'frightened' to release new music after 5 years

Latest

view all