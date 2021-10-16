 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 16 2021
By
Web Desk

PTI govt drops petrol bomb on masses

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 16, 2021

File photo
File photo

  • The new petrol price would be Rs137.79 per litre.
  • High-speed diesel will be sold at 134.48  per litre.
  • Kersoene oil will now be available at Rs110.26 per litre.

ISLAMABAD: The PTI government has announced a massive price hike in petroleum products increasing the per litre cost of petrol by Rs10.49 and high-speed diesel by Rs12.44 for the next fortnight.

The notification issued by the Ministry of Finance announcing the increase in POL prices.
The notification issued by the Ministry of Finance announcing the increase in POL prices.

The increase in POL products was notified a day after the government hiked power tariff by Rs1.39 which would come into effect from next month. 

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the price of kerosene oil has been increased by Rs10.95 while light speed diesel has got costlier by Rs8.84.

“At present, oil prices have risen around $85 a barrel (Global Benchmark Brent) highest since October 2018,” read the finance ministry notification.

It added that entire energy chain prices have witnessed a strong surge in the past couple of months due to higher demand for energy spots and supply bottlenecks.

In the current scenario, the ministry said, the government has absorbed the pressure and provided maximum relief to the consumers by keeping Petroleum Levy and Sales Tax to a minimum. Therefore, prices worked out by OGRA have been approved.

The new prices of petroleum products will be effective from October 16 (today).

ProductExisting prices w.e.f 01-10-2021New prices w.e.f 16-10-2021Increase/(-) Decrease
MS (Petrol)127.30137.79+10.49
High-Speed Diesel (HSD)122.04134.48+12.44
Kerosene (SKO)99.31110.26+10.95
Light-diesel Oil99.51108.35+8.84


More From Pakistan:

NADRA gives women choice to change surname after marriage

NADRA gives women choice to change surname after marriage

T20 World Cup: Steyn, Watson, others to join Sammy on commentators' panel

T20 World Cup: Steyn, Watson, others to join Sammy on commentators' panel
Fully vaccinated people now allowed to visit cinemas, shrines: NCOC

Fully vaccinated people now allowed to visit cinemas, shrines: NCOC
Prices of tomatoes, potatoes, ghee, 22 other items increased: weekly inflation report

Prices of tomatoes, potatoes, ghee, 22 other items increased: weekly inflation report
Moscow to host US, China, Pakistan for Afghanistan talks next week

Moscow to host US, China, Pakistan for Afghanistan talks next week
PIA flight from Gilgit to Lahore narrowly escapes crash

PIA flight from Gilgit to Lahore narrowly escapes crash
Shaukat Tarin's tenure as finance minister ends today

Shaukat Tarin's tenure as finance minister ends today
Eid Milad un Nabi: Govt notifies 12th Rabi ul Awal as nationwide public holiday

Eid Milad un Nabi: Govt notifies 12th Rabi ul Awal as nationwide public holiday
Fawad Chaudhry lashes out at YouTubers for operating with 'impunity'

Fawad Chaudhry lashes out at YouTubers for operating with 'impunity'
Rs1.39 increase in power tariff will be applicable from Nov 1: Hammad Azhar

Rs1.39 increase in power tariff will be applicable from Nov 1: Hammad Azhar
Pakistan’s new social media rules explained

Pakistan’s new social media rules explained
Examinations conducted under BISE Lahore were not satisfactory: controller examination

Examinations conducted under BISE Lahore were not satisfactory: controller examination

Latest

view all