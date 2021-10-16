PTI govt drops petrol bomb on masses

File photo

The new petrol price would be Rs137.79 per litre.

High-speed diesel will be sold at 134.48 per litre.

Kersoene oil will now be available at Rs110.26 per litre.

ISLAMABAD: The PTI government has announced a massive price hike in petroleum products increasing the per litre cost of petrol by Rs10.49 and high-speed diesel by Rs12.44 for the next fortnight.

The notification issued by the Ministry of Finance announcing the increase in POL prices.

The increase in POL products was notified a day after the government hiked power tariff by Rs1.39 which would come into effect from next month.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the price of kerosene oil has been increased by Rs10.95 while light speed diesel has got costlier by Rs8.84.

“At present, oil prices have risen around $85 a barrel (Global Benchmark Brent) highest since October 2018,” read the finance ministry notification.

It added that entire energy chain prices have witnessed a strong surge in the past couple of months due to higher demand for energy spots and supply bottlenecks.

In the current scenario, the ministry said, the government has absorbed the pressure and provided maximum relief to the consumers by keeping Petroleum Levy and Sales Tax to a minimum. Therefore, prices worked out by OGRA have been approved.

The new prices of petroleum products will be effective from October 16 (today).

Product Existing prices w.e.f 01-10-2021 New prices w.e.f 16-10-2021 Increase/(-) Decrease MS (Petrol) 127.30 137.79 +10.49 High-Speed Diesel (HSD) 122.04 134.48 +12.44 Kerosene (SKO) 99.31 110.26 +10.95 Light-diesel Oil 99.51 108.35 +8.84



