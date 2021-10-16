 
Prince Charles, William competing for ‘environmentalist king-in-waiting’ title

Experts believe Prince Charles and Prince William are fighting with equal force to be crowned ‘environmentalist king-in-waiting’.

Royal historian and author Dr. Edward Owens made this claim recently.

He believes the duo is attempting to "seize the limelight" before their actual ascension to the throne.

He told Express UK, "Interestingly, Charles and William seem to be both competing for this image as the environmentalist king-in-waiting.”

“Both are embracing the politics of environmentalism, knowing full well that is a non-controversial politics these days.”

"They never associate themselves with controversial topics because if it's controversial it means they become politicised - and they are not allowed to be politicized.”

"So the great thing about the environment is that it is broadly accepted by a large majority now [who think] that climate change is a problem.”

"And they are both looking to try and seize the limelight in terms of responding to environmental concerns - William most notably with the Earthshot Prize and Charles with many other different projects.”

Before concluding he added, "So there is a little bit of a competition there between father and sons, the two kings in waiting."

