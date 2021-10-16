 
Other
Saturday Oct 16 2021
HSSC Part 1 results 2021 will be announced on Monday: FBISE

Saturday Oct 16, 2021

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce the results for HSSC Part 1 on Monday (October 18) at 4pm, the board said in a statement.

The result will be available on the respective board's website on Monday. A result announcement ceremony will be held at the board's offices.

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Bahawalpur, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Lahore, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Sargodha, and BISE Sahiwal.

It is pertinent to mention that the results of matriculation and intermediate were announced last week.

