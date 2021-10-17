 
pakistan
Sunday Oct 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Govt enjoying ‘ideal relations’ with institutions, says FM Qureshi

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Photo: file
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Photo: file  
  • There is no threat to the government by the opposition, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
  • PTI will win the next election and run the next government as well, he claims.
  • Says inflation is a big challenge to present government and it is striving hard to control it.

MULTAN: The PTI-led government is enjoying “ideal relations” will all state institutions, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday, The News reported.

Addressing meetings at various places in his constituency NA-156, the foreign minister said, "The desire of the opposition to end the government cannot be fulfilled.” There is no threat to the government by the opposition, he said, adding that it will fulfill its constitutional term.

“PTI will win the next election and run the next government as well,” he claimed.

Related items

Qureshi said coronavirus has affected the world economy and that that is why the rise in oil prices in the world market has forced them to increase the prices of petroleum products. But he said the the government is "trying its best" to minimise the price hike load.

He said that inflation is a big challenge to the present government and it is striving hard to control inflation caused due to internal and external factors and strategies are being worked out for it.

"We want peace in the region, especially in Afghanistan. Pakistan wants a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. Establishing peace is essential for the development and prosperity of the region,” he reiterated.

We want the economic situation in Afghanistan not to deteriorate, Qureshi said, adding that some forces want to exploit the Afghan situation. “Pakistan has informed the international community about such anti-peace forces and we will continue conciliatory efforts for peace in the region,” he added.

More From Pakistan:

Women must be given their constitutional rights, powers: CJP

Women must be given their constitutional rights, powers: CJP
ISI chief appointment issue to be resolved by Friday: Sheikh Rasheed

ISI chief appointment issue to be resolved by Friday: Sheikh Rasheed
$6 billion tranche: Pakistan, IMF fail to reach agreement

$6 billion tranche: Pakistan, IMF fail to reach agreement

Pakistan reports less than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Pakistan reports less than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day
Petrol price increased in line with global rates, not because of IMF: Hammad Azhar

Petrol price increased in line with global rates, not because of IMF: Hammad Azhar
Balochistan Assembly session for no-trust motion against CM Kamal on Oct 20

Balochistan Assembly session for no-trust motion against CM Kamal on Oct 20
'The time to decide is now': Maryam Nawaz seeks nation's support to oust PM Imran Khan

'The time to decide is now': Maryam Nawaz seeks nation's support to oust PM Imran Khan
When will BSEK announce matric result?

When will BSEK announce matric result?
Is Governor Sindh Imran Ismail unaware of Liaquat Ali Khan's place of death, birth?

Is Governor Sindh Imran Ismail unaware of Liaquat Ali Khan's place of death, birth?
Sindh education dept proposes easing teachers' recruitment exam policy

Sindh education dept proposes easing teachers' recruitment exam policy
Nomads missing out on COVID-19 vaccination due to lack of CNICs

Nomads missing out on COVID-19 vaccination due to lack of CNICs
‘Utterly shameful’: Opposition leaders lash out at govt over petrol price hike

‘Utterly shameful’: Opposition leaders lash out at govt over petrol price hike

Latest

view all