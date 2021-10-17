Govt enjoying ‘ideal relations’ with institutions, says FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Photo: file

There is no threat to the government by the opposition, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

PTI will win the next election and run the next government as well, he claims.

Says inflation is a big challenge to present government and it is striving hard to control it.

MULTAN: The PTI-led government is enjoying “ideal relations” will all state institutions, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday, The News reported.

Addressing meetings at various places in his constituency NA-156, the foreign minister said, "The desire of the opposition to end the government cannot be fulfilled.” There is no threat to the government by the opposition, he said, adding that it will fulfill its constitutional term.

“PTI will win the next election and run the next government as well,” he claimed.

Qureshi said coronavirus has affected the world economy and that that is why the rise in oil prices in the world market has forced them to increase the prices of petroleum products. But he said the the government is "trying its best" to minimise the price hike load.



He said that inflation is a big challenge to the present government and it is striving hard to control inflation caused due to internal and external factors and strategies are being worked out for it.

"We want peace in the region, especially in Afghanistan. Pakistan wants a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. Establishing peace is essential for the development and prosperity of the region,” he reiterated.



We want the economic situation in Afghanistan not to deteriorate, Qureshi said, adding that some forces want to exploit the Afghan situation. “Pakistan has informed the international community about such anti-peace forces and we will continue conciliatory efforts for peace in the region,” he added.