Sunday Oct 17 2021
Miley Cyrus hints she would ‘channel’ her life experiences in new music

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

Miley Cyrus wrote a post on MileyWorld.com, expressing her gratitude to her army of fans for their loyal support
American singer Miley Cyrus has penned a letter for her fans, thanking them for their support through the course of her career.

The 28-year-old singer wrote a post on MileyWorld.com, expressing her gratitude to her army of fans for their loyal support.

"I am so thankful for your loyal support + great company on this ride of my life! There has been intense spurts of change in my life personally + professionally (which always co-exist). I am so [excited] to channel these experiences + use them as inspiration in my next body of work!”

“I am so grateful to never go through these transitional times alone because I have [you]!” she wrote.

"The setlist represents my evolution! It honors + celebrates every era!” she went on to say.

“They are all so special to me! Mostly because you have been a part of it! Can't wait to create the next one for/with you! I love you forever!” she added. 

