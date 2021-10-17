 
Sunday Oct 17 2021
William Shatner hits out at George Takei after he blasted his space expedition

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

William Shatner hit back at his former Star Trek co-star George Takei, after he called him a “guinea pig”
Hollywood star William Shatner has clapped back at his former co-star’s criticism of him after he became the oldest person to go to space.

The actor, 90, hit back at his former Star Trek co-star George Takei, after he called him a “guinea pig” who was “unfit” to travel to space via Blue Origin spaceflight.

"Don't hate George. The only time he gets press is when he talks bad about me. He claims 50+ years ago I took away a camera angle that denied him 30 more seconds of prime-time TV,” he said.

He further said that he was "giving it back to him now by letting him spew his hatred for the world to see!"

Previously, Takei, 84, told Page Six: "He's boldly going where other people have gone before. He's a guinea pig, 90 years old and it's important to find out what happens.”

"So 90 years old is going to show a great deal more on the wear and tear on the human body, so he'll be a good specimen to study. Although he's not the fittest specimen of 90 years old, so he'll be a specimen that's unfit!" he added.

