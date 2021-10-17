 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 17 2021
Web Desk

Prince Charles, William ‘need to stop’ dropping ‘alienating bombs’

Web Desk

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

Prince Charles and Prince William have been urged to stop dropping bombs atop each other if they wish to not ‘alienate’ people from both the presiding heirs.

Royal exert Caroline Aston issued this warning and during her interview with GB News, she was quoted saying, “The Queen is green! Over the years she has taken a lot of trouble to ensure that LED bulbs are used. She has cut back on the way power is used in her palace.”

During the course of his interview with the outlet, Ms Aston also admitted that the duo has “become far too political over the years.”

Not only that, “He has written letters to people when he should have kept quiet. There are those of us who think he would have done better to just keep on having conversations with his Begonias!”

“And of course you’re right, the trouble is he is the next monarch. Is he going to carry on dropping word bombs? Then of course his own sons were doing quite a lot of that!”

