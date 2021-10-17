PPP set to hold power show in Karachi to honour martyrs of Karsaz attack

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing a rally in Kotli Division, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on June 26, 2021. — Twitter/BBhuttoZardari

KARACHI: The PPP is set to stage a power show at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah today (Sunday) in commemoration of those martyred in 2007 in twin terror attacks in the city's Karsaz area.



PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and other senior leaders of the party will address the rally, which was scheduled to start at 4pm today, according to PPP Sindh chapter president Nisar Khuhro.

Murtaza Wahab shared a photo of the arrangements made at the venue.

According to a statement by the PPP media cell, Bilawal will address the nation as it mourns the attack which took place 14 years ago.

The statement said that the rally will begin at 4:30pm.

It said "important announcements" will be made by the PPP chairman.

According to PPP, the rally is being held a day in advance of the anniversary (October 18) in view of the eve of 12th of Rabi ul Awal which will coincide with the date.



The PPP recalled that in 2007, following Benazir Bhutto's arrival in Karachi, twin explosions took place on Karsaz, which claimed the lives of 177 party workers and injured more than 630.

"The PPP is the successor to all those who laid down their lives for the nation and for democracy," the statement quoted Bilawal as saying.

Bilawal was also quoted as "saluting" all those individuals and as vowing that the party jiyalas (loyalists) will only breathe easy after they "put an end to the puppet drama" in the country.



Strict security measures in place

Strict security measures have been taken on the occasion to avoid any untoward incident. As many as 4,111 police officers and personnel have been deployed in and around Bagh-e-Jinnah to ensure foolproof security of the party leaders and public.

In addition to this, 102 women police officials have also been deployed at the meeting venue, said the authorities. As many as 31 superintendents of police (SPs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) will monitor the security situation at the venue.

Traffic plan

In a bid to facilitate the party’s supporters and activists coming from different parts of the metropolis and from other cities, parking has been arranged at four different sites. Officials of the traffic police and PPP’s volunteers will guide the participants on where to park their vehicles.

As per the traffic plan, party workers coming from Karachi's District West will park at Tai Karate Centre near Numaish Chowrangi.

People arriving from District South will use Muhammad Ali Jinnah Road to reach and also park their vehicles at Tai Karate Centre.

However, workers coming from Karachi’s District East, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal and Tharparkar will park at China Ground situated near Kashmir Road.

PPP’s supporters coming from Malir district will reach New Preedy Street via University Road and park there.

Caravans coming from District Central will go through Gurumandir and the Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum’s VIP gate road to park on Jaggar Muradabadi Road.

Similarly, PPP workers entering the city from the Super Highway will park on Jaggar Muradabadi Road after passing through the Lyari Expressway, Hassan Square and Old Sabzi Mandi.