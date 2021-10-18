Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan becomes leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is

The moment when Shakib Al Hasan created history in Muscat, Oman on October 17, 2021. Photo: Twitter/ @T20WorldCup

KARACHI: Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hassan on Sunday became the all-time leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals, surpassing Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga.

The 34-year-old Bangladeshi cricketer reached this milestone with figures of 2/17 during the ICC T20 World Cup match against Scotland at Muscat.

Although Bangladesh lost the match by six runs, it became a memorable moment for Shakib.



He now has 108 T20 international wickets in 89 games, one more than Lasith Malinga, who had played 84 T20Is between 2006 and 2020. Malinga, who had played his last T20I in March last year, had announced his retirement from the format earlier this year.

New Zealand’s Tim South with 99 wickets and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan with 95 T20I wickets are also in the race with Shakib to grab the record by the end of this World Cup.

Shakib made his T20I debut in 2006 against Zimbabwe and has represented Bangladesh in 89 games of the shortest format since then.

He is also one of only five captains of a side in T20Is to take five wickets in an inning. Shakib also holds the joint record of most ODI wickets at any single ground along with Wasim Akram. He has taken 122 wickets at Mirput’s Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. Wasim took 122 wickets at Sharjah Cricket Ground.

Shakib has taken 4-fers in T20Is on five occasions, only Umar Gul has more 4-wicket-hauls than him. Afghanistan’s Rashif and Sri Lanka’s Mendis have also got five 4-fers in T20Is. Of his 108 wickets, Shakib was supported by Mushfiqur Rahim on 18 occasions, making Shakib-Mushfiq the most successful T20I bowler-fielder duo.