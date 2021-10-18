Why was former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh arrested?

 
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Photo: AFP
Former India Test cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been released on bail after being briefly arrested for using a casteist slur against fellow cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

According to Indian media reports, Yuvraj Singh allegedly made casteist remarks about Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal during an Instagram chat last year.

The Haryana police arrested the former cricketer on Saturday and after three hours of interrogation, he was released on bail.

The 39-year-old had earlier apologised for the "unintentional remarks" and said he was "misunderstood" after his June 2020 Instagram live video with ex-teammate Rohit Sharma - that had his comments on leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal - was widely shared on social media, triggering outrage, NDTV reported.

Singh and Sharma were seen discussing Chahal's TikTok videos.

An FIR had been filed against Singh based on a complaint by lawyer Rajat Kalsan, Hansi SP Nikita Gahlaut was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times.

In a long clarification post on Twitter in June 2020, Singh had expressed regret "if I have unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments or feelings", adding that his "love for India and all its people is eternal".


