 
world
Monday Oct 18 2021
By
Reuters

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of COVID complications

By
Reuters

Monday Oct 18, 2021

In this file photo former US Secretary of State Colin Powell listens during a ceremony to break ground on the US Diplomacy Center at the US State Department in Washington, DC, September 3, 2014. — AFP/File
In this file photo former US Secretary of State Colin Powell listens during a ceremony to break ground on the US Diplomacy Center at the US State Department in Washington, DC, September 3, 2014. — AFP/File

WASHINGTON: Colin Powell, the first black US secretary of state and top military officer, died on Monday at the age of 84 from COVID-19 complications, his family said in a statement.

"He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," Powell's family said in a post on his Facebook page.

As a four-star Army general, he was chairman of the military's Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H W Bush during the 1991 Gulf War in which US-led forces expelled Iraqi troops from neighboring Kuwait.

Powell, a moderate Republican and a pragmatist, later served as secretary of state under President George W Bush. 

More From World:

Floods in South India leave over 20 people dead

Floods in South India leave over 20 people dead
1 killed, 7 injured in US university shooting

1 killed, 7 injured in US university shooting
Malala urges world to stand with Afghan women demanding right to education

Malala urges world to stand with Afghan women demanding right to education

Muslim woman in India forced to take off burqa in public

Muslim woman in India forced to take off burqa in public
Turkish President Erdogan says US proposed F-16 sales in return for its F-35 investment

Turkish President Erdogan says US proposed F-16 sales in return for its F-35 investment
In pictures: Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing

In pictures: Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing
'Why can't we study?' - Afghan girls still barred from school

'Why can't we study?' - Afghan girls still barred from school
India invites Pakistan, China, Russia to NSA meeting on Afghanistan: report

India invites Pakistan, China, Russia to NSA meeting on Afghanistan: report
Australia's Melbourne to ease world's longest COVID-19 lockdowns as vaccinations rise

Australia's Melbourne to ease world's longest COVID-19 lockdowns as vaccinations rise
Afghans bury dead as Kandahar attack toll mounts

Afghans bury dead as Kandahar attack toll mounts
Taliban to announce plans for girls' education 'soon': UN

Taliban to announce plans for girls' education 'soon': UN
Apple worker says she was fired after leading movement against harassment

Apple worker says she was fired after leading movement against harassment

Latest

view all