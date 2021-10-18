 
entertainment
Monday Oct 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Leigh-Anne Pinnock speaks on Nicki Minaj drama during birthday bash

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 18, 2021

Leigh-Anne Pinnock speaks on Nicki Minaj drama during birthday bash

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is standing up against anyone that tries to take her down.

Amid her 30th birthday party on Saturday, the Little Mix singer tearfully gave a touching speech defending her character.

The speech was seemingly addressing her recent drama with herself, Nicki Minaj and former bandmate Jesy Nelson.

"I’m 30 years old. I know my character, you know my character, anyone that meets me knows my [expletive] character," she said.

"That's all I care about."

She was standing beside her fiancé, Andre Gray while friends and family applauded her.

This comes after she was bashed by Nicki on Instagram for having "selective outrage" over Jesy, who was accused for black fishing in her new solo single Boyz.

"One more thing, in my story, I just posted your friend, you under her pictures talking about ‘werk?'" Minaj said in a video

"Stop using this fake selective outrage when you guys have personal vendettas against people," she added.

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick losing his mind over Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement

Scott Disick losing his mind over Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement

Prince Charles worries about Prince George's future for this reason

Prince Charles worries about Prince George's future for this reason

Meghan Markle to be introduced in school lessons to discuss white privilege

Meghan Markle to be introduced in school lessons to discuss white privilege

Old interview reveals Meghan Markle's split from royal family was inevitable

Old interview reveals Meghan Markle's split from royal family was inevitable
Filmmaker Joe Russo hints at inner circle tensions in Marvel after Scarlett Johansson lawsuit

Filmmaker Joe Russo hints at inner circle tensions in Marvel after Scarlett Johansson lawsuit
Inside Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's surprise engagement

Inside Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's surprise engagement
‘Squid Game’ explains why player 456 got red hair: ‘A change for Seong Gi-hun’

‘Squid Game’ explains why player 456 got red hair: ‘A change for Seong Gi-hun’
Camila Cabello shares struggles making friends in Fifth Harmony days

Camila Cabello shares struggles making friends in Fifth Harmony days
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly pack on PDA in recent concert

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly pack on PDA in recent concert

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari gleefully ride motorcycles in the driveway

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari gleefully ride motorcycles in the driveway
Actress recalls meeting Meghan Markle for first time in university

Actress recalls meeting Meghan Markle for first time in university

Kate Middleton issues passionate plea: ‘Protect the children’

Kate Middleton issues passionate plea: ‘Protect the children’

Latest

view all